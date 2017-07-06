Whitewood Birthday Bash an overwhelming success

Residents, both past and present, converged on Whitewood last weekend where they took part in celebrations honouring both Canada’s 150th anniversary and Whitewood’s 125th. The biggest draw of the Whitewood Birthday Bash 2017 weekend was the parade and car show that attracted hundreds of spectators, many dressed in their best Canada outfits, to the downtown area on Saturday. With more than 35 floats participating in the parade and 40 classic and old vehicles lining both sides of Lalonde Street — blocked off for pedestrian use only — the atmosphere of the town was exuberant. “The whole weekend was, as far…