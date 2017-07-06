Where would we be without sponsors?

The Birthday Bash in Whitewood has come and gone. The only thing left is the rehashing and the comments — and they are all good from what I have heard. Congratulations to Destination Whitewood and the volunteer members and organizations that offered their available manpower and resources to handle the events for the celebrations last weekend. Plans for the Canada 150 and the Whitewood 125 started well over a year ago by the committee with the hopes that the grants the federal government was touting about would be what was needed to carry out their plans for the weekend. As…