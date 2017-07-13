Think before demanding antibiotics from the doctor

Antibiotics are meant to treat bacteria — not viruses. Saskatchewan is the second highest user of antimicrobials in Canada. Thirty to 50 per cent of all antibiotic prescriptions given to patients are thought to be unnecessary. Why is this a public health concern? Because bacteria evolve. As they evolve they become resistant to treatment by the known antibiotics prescribing physicians have in their arsenal. This means that as bacteria build an immunity to an antibiotic, drug-resistant bacteria can become dominant and a new infection can occur. “Superbugs” is a term being used to title drug-resistant infections such as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus…