Smoke from B.C. wildfires reaches Whitewood area

Smoke from the more than 160 wildfires raging throughout British Columbia reaching the southeast part of Saskatchewan on Monday, causing a haze in the area and resulting in air quality warnings to be issued for some communities. But the slight inconvenience for people in the area is nothing compared to what those who living in or near the interior mountain areas being threatened by fires are experiencing. Tanya Turner, a graduate of Whitewood School who has resided in Quesnel, BC, said the smoke in the city is pretty bad but manageable. And while Quesnel is more than 100 kilometers away…