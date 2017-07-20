Small Town Smashers return from Colorado

The Small Town Smashers roller derby team has returned from Colorado where the teen squad competed in the Junior Roller Derby Association’s (JRDA) championships. The Rocanville-based team, which includes Whitewood’s Kaili Adams, 16, and Wapella’s Paige Pranke, 14, made the 1,300-kilometre trip to Loveland, Colo. where the girls competed in three games throughout the July 14 to 17 tournament. Coach Nicole Scott of Whitewood, who was unable to attend the event and had a coach from Saskatoon fill in during her absence, followed the team during the competition and is proud of their performance and happy about the experience they…