Resident upset damaged road not repaired

“Unnecessary removal of pavement in front of my property has caused us several problems,” Howard Balon told town council at its June 20 meeting. Balon purchased lot 13 on Centennial Crescent and after construction, the town, without his knowledge, changed the property address to 4th Avenue. “At one point 4th Avenue was paved. I was billed and I paid for the 150 feet of paving. Then during the construction of Heritage Crescent, the pavement was unnecessarily removed,” Balon commented. According to Balon, sewer was available at the north end of Centennial Crescent but the contractors proceeded to dig up the…