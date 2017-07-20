Are you ready if bad weather strikes?

Warnings about extreme weather have become a common occurrence in our area, something that is not unknown but are usually not heard as frequently as this summer. “Make no mistake — a warning or a watch for extreme weather should not be taken lightly and preparations for such an emergency should be in place for your family and at any location you may be at. Your family may not be together when the emergency hits,” says Heather McEwen, emergency measures co-ordinator for Whitewood and the RMs of Willowdale and Silverwood. “Take a few minutes to learn how to be safe.…