Presentation made to council on columbarium

Whitewood may be one step closer to having a columbarium constructed in the community. A presentation was given at the town council meeting by Doug Hanley, who with works for Matthews Funeral Home in Melville. The columbariums are not sold by Matthews but by Hanley, who purchased the product from KMI Crematoria Inc. for his company Sentimental Solutions. “By working with Matthews Funeral Home, I can see the interest and possibly the need in communities for columbariums,” Hanley stated. “I can see you are a forward-thinking community by your interest in the columbariums and I know that the rate of…