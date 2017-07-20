This is not the end but a new beginning

All good things must come to an end. This issue of the Whitewood Herald marks the turning of a page and the end to an era within the newspaper publishing industry in this province. After 124 years and 17 weeks, the Whitewood Herald will no longer operate under the same title. It will merge with the Grenfell Sun Express and its next issue, to be published on Aug. 11, will be under a new title. For anyone unfamiliar with the history of this newspaper, the Whitewood Herald has held the title of “Saskatchewan’s Oldest Continuing Weekly Newspaper” since at least…