New tender accepted for lounge expansion

The expansion of the arena lounge area in the Whitewood Community Centre will go ahead as planned with the work to begin in early August. A motion was made at the regular meeting of the town council on Tuesday night to engage the services of Giroux Construction. The project was re-tendered when the previously chosen tender from R. Thompson Construction was declined due to the company having lost their foreman which left them feeling they could not complete the project. R. Thomspon Construction had previously tendered a fixed price of $41,655.21 including GST and PST for the lounge to be…