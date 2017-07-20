Museum visitors like large variety of artifacts

The favorite part of the Whitewood Museum to people that stop is the variety of interesting and unique items and displays, Kennedy Sippola, a student worker at the museum over the summer told The Herald. “We had over 150 tours on Canada Day weekend, mostly from past and current residents of Whitewood,” Sippola stated. “Many people who originally stop for tourist information are drawn in by our many artifacts donated by locals and our displays on the Whitewood area and decide to take a tour.” This is the second summer that Sippola has worked at the Whitewood Museum and Tourist…