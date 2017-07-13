Museum seeing more visitors stopping in 2017

The Whitewood Museum, which provides tourist information as well as displays of the museum artifacts, has been busier than ever this year. “The tourist information booth at the boarder of Saskatchewan and Manitoba is closed this year, so for many of the travellers heading west, Whitewood is their first stop for information,” Ashley Niemi, one of the museum workers commented. Visitors to the museum, located just off Lalonde Street at the corner of the Presbyterian Church, are greeted by students hired for the summer months. One of the students hired, Ashley, is the daughter of April and Darcey Niemi of…