Museum seeing more visitors stopping in 2017

By Elaine Ashfield -
People stopping at the Whitewood Museum are greeted with a friendly welcome from the summer staff. Ashley Niemi is one of the students hired and she says they have had lots of visitors from different provinces, states and 14 countries already this year.

The Whitewood Museum, which provides tourist information as well as displays of the museum artifacts, has been busier than ever this year. “The tourist information booth at the boarder of Saskatchewan and Manitoba is closed this year, so for many of the travellers heading west, Whitewood is their first stop for information,” Ashley Niemi, one of the museum workers commented. Visitors to the museum, located just off Lalonde Street at the corner of the Presbyterian Church, are greeted by students hired for the summer months. One of the students hired, Ashley, is the daughter of April and Darcey Niemi of…

