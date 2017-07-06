Municipality works at energy cost reduction

The Rural Municipality of Willowdale has received $15,000 toward the $20,000 estimated cost of a Municipal Building Energy Retrofit. The RM applied under the New Deal Gas Tax program for this grant. More than $2.3 million from the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) is expected to support 42 community energy systems projects in 35 communities across the province this year. Under the federal GTF, the community energy systems category is used primarily for energy-saving building retrofits. One of the categories was Municipal Building Energy Conservation so the municipality applied for the grant to be used for its municipal office. “Last…