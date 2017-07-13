Moskaluke receives CCMA nominations

Three time Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year award winner Jess Moskaluke is hoping to bring home her fourth consecutive CCMA title after learning she is a finalist for this year’s awards. The CCMA announced the final nominees in 34 CCMA Award categories on July 12 in which Moskaluke received nominations for Female Artist of the year and Single of the Year. Moskaluke, a 27-year-old native of Langenburg who now resides in Rocanville, has won the CCMA Female Artist of the Year award for the last three years. “Not sure how I continually get to be so…