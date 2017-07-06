Martin case back before the courts and adjourned again

The Jerry Martin case was back before the court in Broadview on July 5 where another adjournment was granted. Appearing as an agent on behalf of Jerry Martin’s Nanaimo, B.C. lawyer, Albert King, Broadview lawyer Gary Moore told Judge Brent Klause that he had received an email from King asking for the case to be adjourned by two weeks because he is out of the office this week. Crown prosecutor Robin D. Neufeld, who appeared by phone, told Judge Klause that an agreement is being worked on to have the charges waived to British Columbia where Martin now resides. He…