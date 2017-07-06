Local girls roller derby team off to Colorado

Loveland, Colorado is the summer destination spot for the Rocanville Junior Girls Roller Derby team as they travel for what will be an action packed weekend of competition in mid-July. A total of 14 members of the 15-member team known as the ‘Small Town Smashers’ will be traveling to the Colorado city just north of Denver for the Junior Roller Derby Association’s (JRDA) championships. The girls will be coached by a senior skater who coaches the Saskatoon junior team in the absence of their regular coach Nicole Scott of Whitewood who is unable to be there. Whitewood resident Kaili Adams,…