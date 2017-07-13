History is displayed at the Heritage Centre

The Heritage Building on Lalonde Street has also been opened this summer for tourists and local people to visit with the help of summer grants for student employment. The Heritage Building was originally constructed in 1906 by James Grierson to house the Merchant’s Bank (1906 - 1914). It later served for many years as the Rex Theatre and also as Whitewood’s telephone office. In 1949, Ernest and Bernice Baker opened the town’s first self-serve grocery store here. It barely survived demolition before the town purchased it in order to create a building to house an exhibit commemorating the French Counts…