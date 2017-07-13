History is displayed at the Heritage Centre

By Elaine Ashfield -
Damen George is one of the students who is hired to have the Heritage Centre open for the summer. The building itself has been restored to its earlier appearance and inside houses the history of the French Counts who settled near Whitewood.

The Heritage Building on Lalonde Street has also been opened this summer for tourists and local people to visit with the help of summer grants for student employment. The Heritage Building was originally constructed in 1906 by James Grierson to house the Merchant’s Bank (1906 - 1914). It later served for many years as the Rex Theatre and also as Whitewood’s telephone office. In 1949, Ernest and Bernice Baker opened the town’s first self-serve grocery store here. It barely survived demolition before the town purchased it in order to create a building to house an exhibit commemorating the French Counts…

