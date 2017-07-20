Herald paper merging with Grenfell Sun

One of the biggest changes in the 124-year history of the Whitewood Herald will take place next month when this weekly publication merges with the neighbouring Grenfell Sun Express. Starting with the Aug. 11 issue, one newspaper will serve Whitewood, Grenfell, Broadview and the surrounding RMs and First Nations. The new combined readership of this paper will be more than 3,000 readers. The merger will be a first for the Whitewood Herald, which has operated under the same name since its first issue was printed on March 30, 1893. For Grenfell, it will be the second merger in less than…