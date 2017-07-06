Grand slam helps Falcons defeat Pipestone Pistons

The Whitewood Falcons were soaring on the field last week as the team won back-to-back victories in the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL). The Falcons hosted Whitewood rivals the Pipestone Pistons on June 29 where a grand slam by Colton MacPherson in the bottom of the second helped propel the Falcons to a solid 8-0 win over the Pistons. All eight runs were scored in the first two innings with the Pistons unable to cross home plate once. The Pistons managed to turn things around on July 4 where they earned a victory on the road in Ochapowace against Round…