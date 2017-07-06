Golaiy, Vendel

Vendel Golaiy Jr. passed away Jan. 8, 2017, son of the late Vendel and Ethel Golaiy of Whitewood in the Whitewood Health Centre after 10 years of suffering of a stroke. Vendel was born in Grove Park district; later the family moved to the St. Luke district. When he finished school he went to Squamish, B.C. to work in the logging industry.

Vendel moved back to Whitewood in the early 60’s and bought a farm next to John where they farmed together. When he sold his farm, he retired to live in town.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Tony, Frank and John. He is survived by his sister Liz of Kelowna, B.C., several nieces and nephews and extended families in Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.

A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Father Rene Mangahas officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home.