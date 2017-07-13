Falcons and Pistons may meet in playoffs

The Whitewood Falcons and Pipestone Pistons are guaranteed spots in the first round of playoffs in the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) as the teams wind up their regular season this week. The Falcons won their two last games, defeating Broadview 9-3 on July 10 and Kahkewistahaw 8-2 on July 11. As for the Pistons, the Broadview Buffs blanked them 6-0 in a game on July 11. Both teams will complete their regular season Thursday night with the Falcons playing in Moosomin and Pistons in Broadview taking on Kahkewistahaw. As of July 10, the Falcons were sitting in fourth place…