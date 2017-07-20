Falcons beat Buffs; Pistons fall to Jets

Playoffs are underway in the Southeast Men’s Fastball League (SEMFL) where the Whitewood Falcons are hoping to win their fourth consecutive championship title and the Pipestone Pistons their first. As the regular season wound down, the stars appeared to be lining up for the two Whitewood teams to face each other in the first round of the post-season but after all was said and done, they will each meet other teams. The Falcons, who finished fourth with a 10-3-1 record, will take on the fifth-place Broadview Buffs, whose regular season ended 7-7-0. The Pistons, on the other hand, finished in…