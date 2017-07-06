Donations from church celebration helps others

The celebration of the 115th year of the Anglican Church on main street was a great success. “Everything turned out better than I could have wished for,” said Ewen Armstrong, one of the organizers of the July 2 event. “It was Canada’s 150th and Whitewood’s 125th so we decided we would join in all the celebrations and plan a celebration for the 115th year of the consecration of St. Mary’s Church,” Armstrong stated. [caption id="attachment_8313" align="alignright" width="300"] This impressive model church was constructed to be a part of the parade for Canada and Whitewood’s birthday celebrations. The church building was…