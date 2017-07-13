Barrel Racing Jackpot shows love of event

By Connie Schwalm -
This rider and her horse show the compassion of a rider and her horse to do their best, not because of their love for the prize money but for their love of the sport and the passion with their animal as their partner. It is mostly woman and children who barrel race and the sport is often shared with generations in the family.

They don’t do it for the money. Christine King and her friend Corrie Hackenschmial have both been around horses for as long as they can remember. “I think I was born on the back of a horse” laughs Christine. “I work full-time, and so does Corrie. We both basically work so that we can pay for our horses! So, I guess that means you would call this our ‘hobby’!” Corrie is nodding in agreement. “It would be great if we could make this our career. But, we keep on doing this because we love the horses...and we love this sport.”…

