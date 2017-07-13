Barrel Racing Jackpot shows love of event

They don’t do it for the money. Christine King and her friend Corrie Hackenschmial have both been around horses for as long as they can remember. “I think I was born on the back of a horse” laughs Christine. “I work full-time, and so does Corrie. We both basically work so that we can pay for our horses! So, I guess that means you would call this our ‘hobby’!” Corrie is nodding in agreement. “It would be great if we could make this our career. But, we keep on doing this because we love the horses...and we love this sport.”…