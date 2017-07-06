Is that your banana ringing in your pocket?

Is that a banana phone ringing in your pocket or you just happy to see me? Sorry, it’s my banana phone. For any of you that have always wanted to own a banana phone to chat with friends with, or perhaps you have a crazy relative that likes to talk to fruit, you are in luck. There is a new cell phone coming out and you guessed it, it has the shape and colour and look of a real banana. If you are unsure what a banana looks like, perhaps you should stop reading this column now. Available for pre-order…