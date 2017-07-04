Amber Alert cancelled

UPDATE: The amber alert was cancelled at 9 p.m. after the child was found.

--- Original Post ---

An Amber Alert has been issued by Prince Albert Police Service following the abduction of an 8-year old child.

The victim is Daniella Shatokhina, 8 yrs, approx 4'6", 52 lbs, caucasian, female, brown eyes and dark blonde hair, pink shirt, and a polka dot skirt

Police believe the abducted child was taken by an 18-30 year old, male, dark skin, long shaggy hair wearing a dark ball cap. He was driving a dark four door coloured vehicle with a rear spoiler, the vehicle left the area north on Olive Diefenbaker Drive

The 8 year old female was playing in a playground in the Crescent Acres area of Prince Albert by herself. A male believed to be approximately 20 to 30 years old with long shaggy black hair enters the playground alone and hangs around the playground for approximately 15 minutes. The female is observed exiting the playground and the male follows. The male is observed talking to the girl against the school wall. He then grabs the female and places her into the back seat of his car. He climbs into the front of the vehicle and drives away from the school.

If you have information about this abducted child, call: 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237