4-H Regional Show & Sale held

The Whitewood 4-H Regional held their annual show and sale on Thursday, July 6th. The weather co-operated very well and the kids had a nice warm day! This year’s show was dedicated to Murray & Leila Smyth of Kennedy. Our judge for the day was Tyler Smyth from Herbert and he had 46 steers and 29 females to sort through. It was very special to have Tyler judging the show this year when it was being dedicated to his parents! Helping out in the ring were Devon Barnard and Robyn Ririe. Darlene Fisk handed out ribbons, while Dale Easton was…