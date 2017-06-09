Wind makes it challenging for Prov. horseshoe tourney

By Chris Ashfield -
Long time player and one of Whitewood’s organizers for horseshoes, Ken White, took part in the tournament held in town last weekend where windy weather provided quite a challenge for the players.

Whitewood was host to a provincial horseshoe tournament last weekend that saw players from as far away as Saskatoon competing, as well as a Canadian champion. Hosted by the Whitewood Horseshoe Club, 26 players from clubs in Whitewood, Saskatoon, Saltcoats, Regina and Carberry, Man. competed for $800 in prize money. Despite the extreme windy conditions, event organizer Ken White said it went off really well. “The horseshoes were moving up to a foot and a half in the wind,” said White. “We had one fellow tell us that he used to pitch ball and that if he could have gotten…

