Wind makes it challenging for Prov. horseshoe tourney

Whitewood was host to a provincial horseshoe tournament last weekend that saw players from as far away as Saskatoon competing, as well as a Canadian champion. Hosted by the Whitewood Horseshoe Club, 26 players from clubs in Whitewood, Saskatoon, Saltcoats, Regina and Carberry, Man. competed for $800 in prize money. Despite the extreme windy conditions, event organizer Ken White said it went off really well. “The horseshoes were moving up to a foot and a half in the wind,” said White. “We had one fellow tell us that he used to pitch ball and that if he could have gotten…