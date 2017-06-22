Whitewood Birthday Bash celebration promises fun

Birthday Bash 2017 will soon be here and the committee is busy wrapping up plans for the many events to take place. “It’s going to be a fun event,” said Donna Beutler, chair of Destination Whitewood. “We’re all looking forward to a good weekend. We’ve been planning for a long time and people are stepping forward to help out, which is great,” Beutler added. Friday All of the activities to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and Whitewood’s 125th birthday will begin on Friday evening, June 30 with the registration and the meet and greet at the community centre in the curling…