The weirdest cures for my insomnia

Waking up and getting out of bed every morning has become a chore in my household. And it’s not because I’m getting a fat belly or the fact that I am usually sandwiched between two bed-hogging dogs. Growing up I was never a morning person. I hated getting out of bed early, probably because I always went to bed late. But as I got older my appreciation for early bedtimes and early rises developed into a love for the mornings. By my mid-30’s, I found myself setting my alarm for the crack of dawn and often waking up before it…