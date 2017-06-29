Weather cuts men’s fastball games short

Rain brought an early end to two Southeast Men’s Fastball League games in Whitewood late last week when the Whitewood Falcons and Pipestone Pistons hosted teams at Larson Park and both were called early due to weather. The Falcons were hosting the Broadview Buffs on diamond 1 on June 22 while the Ochapowace Thunder were on the field taking on the Pistons on diamond 2. But shortly after the games began, the skies opened up and rain forced the Falcons’ game to be called off in the third inning and the Pistons to end in the fourth inning. [caption id="attachment_8227"…