Watch rodeo action in town for free on Saturday

Another first for the Whitewood/Chacachas Rodeo Committee will take place this Saturday, June 17. The rodeo committee is hosting an evening of family fun with a family night rodeo, beginning at 4 p.m. “There will be junior and senior events so the entire family can enter if they like,” committee member Jennalee Beutler explained. “Events will include barrel racing, goat tying, team roping, breakaway roping, and steer and cow riding. Contestants will have the chance to win prize money as well as buckles for high point junior and senior cowboy.” Announcer for the rodeo will be Rhett Parks. Jason Keeley…