Town will have to wait a little longer for infrastructure cash

Once again, the Town of Whitewood was not included in the announcement for funding for infrastructure projects made by the government. Whitewood had applied for an infrastructure grant for replacement or repairs at the lift station under the federal-provincial grant. “If we don’t receive any notification for our application, then there will be another round of announcements in the fall,” Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers told council at its June 5 meeting. It was announced June 2 that 75 communities across Saskatchewan will see water infrastructure projects in the wake of the federal-provincial-municipal funding announcement. “The water and wastewater projects…