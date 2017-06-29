Town welcomes residents to Whitewood Birthday Bash 2017

There’s nothing left to do now for Destination Whitewood’s committees except the fine tuning of the events planned for this weekend’s Birthday Bash 2017. The cakes are baked, the food and refreshments are ordered and all that is left is the arrival of the guests for Whitewood’s celebrations for Canada’s 150th and Whitewood’s 125th birthdays. You can meet and greet your friends, relatives and past acquaintances on Friday evening at the registration in the curling rink from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday’s activities include a pancake breakfast, the car show, 100 Mile Mall, parade, art and quilt show, school tours…