Starr hits grand slam for Pistons; Falcons win and tie

By Chris Ashfield -
A Fleming Jets player steals second base as second baseman Braden Brûlé of the Whitewood Falcons tries to catch the ball to get him out.

The Pipestone Pistons’ Brayden Starr achieved what every ball player strives to do at the plate. One swing of his bat brought in four runs on a grand slam in a game in Moosomin June 8 during a Southeast Men’s Fastball Leeague (SEMFL) regular season game. The Pistons defeated the Mavericks 19-13 in a game that saw Starr and teammate Damen George each hit home runs. And despite having 13 runs scored against them, the Pistons player/manager said one bad inning cost them most of those runs. “A majority of the runs were given up in the sixth, but we…

