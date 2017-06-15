Starr hits grand slam for Pistons; Falcons win and tie

The Pipestone Pistons’ Brayden Starr achieved what every ball player strives to do at the plate. One swing of his bat brought in four runs on a grand slam in a game in Moosomin June 8 during a Southeast Men’s Fastball Leeague (SEMFL) regular season game. The Pistons defeated the Mavericks 19-13 in a game that saw Starr and teammate Damen George each hit home runs. And despite having 13 runs scored against them, the Pistons player/manager said one bad inning cost them most of those runs. “A majority of the runs were given up in the sixth, but we…