Standing proud for ONE Condom

Do it for Canada! What can be a more patriotic or fitting way to celebrate and honour Canada’s 150th than by voting for your favourite Canada-themed condom wrapper? Yes, you heard that right. I said condom wrapper. The condom company ONE Condoms is holding a contest in which they have asked Canadians to design a Canadian-themed condom wrapper. The top 50 designs, as chosen by a panel of judges, is now open for voting until the end of day on July 12. The top 10 winners chosen will receive a cash prize of $1,000, a year’s supply of condoms featuring…