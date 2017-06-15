Soccer tournament draws more than 500 kids

The league soccer tournament held in Whitewood this past Saturday was an overwhelming success according to event organizer Malcolm Frier. With more than 500 players, along with their parents, siblings and family members attending, the community more than doubled in size for the day. “Everything went good. We’ve had nothing but compliments so far” Frier told the Herald when asked about the league soccer tournament in town June 10. “My rough estimate was 514 kids attended,” Frier, who manages soccer in Whitewood and organized the league tournament, stated. “The food lineups were a little long sometimes (as well as the…