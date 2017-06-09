Soccer bringing 525 youth to town on Saturday

The population of Whitewood could double this weekend. Players of all ages will compete in the annual soccer tournament hosted by Whitewood Soccer. “There’s 525 kids alone that are on the rosters,” stated Malcolm Frier, who oversees soccer in Whitewood. Teams are participating from Langenburg, Esterhazy, Rocanville, Moosomin and Whitewood. “Now if they all bring one or two family with them, there will be a lot of people around.” The tournament will start first thing in the morning and continue throughout the day at the three field areas at the school, the golf course driving range and at the third…