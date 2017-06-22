Siblings battle it out in annual marathon

It was a battle of the siblings at the annual Gerry Norick School Marathon held June 15 at Whitewood School. Both the boys and the girls had siblings running against each other in their efforts to take first place in the boys and the girls 3K run. [caption id="attachment_8192" align="alignright" width="300"] The marathon winners in the boys category were (l-r)Ryland Maier, Cameron Maier, Austin Krupski, Mr.Pollock, Chance Hoehne, Cody Van Nieuw Amerongen[/caption] In the boys event, Ryland Maier crossed the finish line in 13 minutes with brother Cameron Maier just 13 seconds behind at 13:13 for second place. Austin Krupski…