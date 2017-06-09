Rollover simulator demonstrates seat belts do work

By Chris Ashfield -
Staff Sgt. Alen Preslar explains to the people what happens when a person is involved in a vehicle rollover and is not wearing a seatbelt. The effects were clearly demonstrated when the rollover simulator was put into action. The simulation was held in Broadview last Thursday and many students also attended.

The terrifying realities of not bucking up in a vehicle were shown to people in the Broadview area last week when a rollover simulation demonstration was held in the community. More than 100 people, mostly students from the schools of Broadview, Ochapowace and Cowessess attended the June 1 event where Staff Sgt. Alen Presler explained to them the importance of wearing seat belts. He  visualized his message using the rollover simulator, which tossed an 80 lb. dummy around and occasionally threw it out a window. Mary McGonigal, a driver educator from Moosomin who organized the event, said it is important…

