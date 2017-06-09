Rollover simulator demonstrates seat belts do work

The terrifying realities of not bucking up in a vehicle were shown to people in the Broadview area last week when a rollover simulation demonstration was held in the community. More than 100 people, mostly students from the schools of Broadview, Ochapowace and Cowessess attended the June 1 event where Staff Sgt. Alen Presler explained to them the importance of wearing seat belts. He visualized his message using the rollover simulator, which tossed an 80 lb. dummy around and occasionally threw it out a window. Mary McGonigal, a driver educator from Moosomin who organized the event, said it is important…