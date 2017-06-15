Rink expansion will go ahead this summer

“The renovations on the lounge area at the community centre will begin after the July 1 celebrations and be completed by Sept. 1,” Matt Bahm, facility management operator at told Whitewood council at their last meeting. Council had requested at their May meeting that Bahm confirm all costs, including the engineering blueprints, before a motion would be considered to authorize the project. “The total cost of the fixed price contract is $41,655.21 including GST and PST,” Bahm confirmed with the Herald. “Cost of the engineering plans is $971.25 including the GST and PST,” Bahm added. The project consists of the…