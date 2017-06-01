Restoring the past

You may not find a dealership for horse-drawn buggies or wagons in this day and age, but they are still being produced right here in our hometown. Dennis Perrin, of Whitewood, has had the hobby of reproducing horse-drawn buggies for many years. “I usually find pieces or parts that have been abandoned, or are even in the junk yards. I just bought a piece at the horse sale last Saturday,” Perrin told the Herald. “The wagon I’m working on now has heavier springs so I think it might have been a freight buggy,” he stated. “I’m making it into a…