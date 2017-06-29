Poncelet Memorial set to host hundreds of golfers

By Chris Ashfield -
Lee Poncelet, brother to Chad and Blake Poncelet, tees off during the annual Poncelet Memorial Golf Tournament in Whitewood in 2016.

Hundreds of golfers will tee it up on the Whitewood Golf Course next weekend to take part in the largest one-day golfing event of the year. The Chad & Blake Poncelet Memorial Golf Tournament is now in its 16th year; held in memory of Chad and Blake Poncelet, two brothers who died in separate vehicle accidents — Chad on July 1, 1995 at the age of 20; and Blake on Sept. 8, 2001 also at the age of 20. The tournament is a family, fun-oriented nine-hole Texas scramble format that is open to both avid and novice golfers. The tournament…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR