Poncelet Memorial set to host hundreds of golfers

Hundreds of golfers will tee it up on the Whitewood Golf Course next weekend to take part in the largest one-day golfing event of the year. The Chad & Blake Poncelet Memorial Golf Tournament is now in its 16th year; held in memory of Chad and Blake Poncelet, two brothers who died in separate vehicle accidents — Chad on July 1, 1995 at the age of 20; and Blake on Sept. 8, 2001 also at the age of 20. The tournament is a family, fun-oriented nine-hole Texas scramble format that is open to both avid and novice golfers. The tournament…