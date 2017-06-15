Patient donates to hospital 60 years after accident

Former patients returned to the Broadview Hospital to express appreciation for the care and compassion they received from hospital doctors and staff some 60 years ago. On June 6, representatives of the Broadview and District Health Foundation met with Kathryn Hyndman and her father Harold to accept a monetary donation and accolades of appreciation. The father and daughter pair said they never forgot the care and compassion shown by Dr. Campbell and the nursing sisters at Broadview Hospital (formerly St. Michael’s) after a highway accident on July 1, 1956. The family was travelling along Highway 1, on their way to…