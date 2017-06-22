Night Rodeo attracts more than 135 entries

The wet weather didn’t deter the rodeo enthusiasts June 17 at the first Family Night Rodeo at the Whitewood/Chacachas rodeo grounds. With 10 different events for the boys, girls, juniors, men and ladies to take part in, committee volunteers Jennalee Beutler stated, “The committee received many compliments on the evening and we were happy with how it turned out despite the wet weather.” [caption id="attachment_8200" align="alignright" width="300"] Sam Taypotat (left) and Allan Taypotat compete in the team roping event at the Whitewood/Chacachas Night Rodeo in Whitewood on June 17.[/caption] There were 138 entries for the night of family fun. Kade…