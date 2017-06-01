Mill rate and base taxes lowered in Broadview

Broadview residents will see a drop in their Mill Rate and decrease in the residential Base Tax with the approval and release of the 2017 budget. Municipal council elected to drop the Mill Rate from 20 to 16, and the Base Tax from $1,050 to $900 in efforts to reduce the impact of higher property reassessment values, made by the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency (SAMA) earlier this year. The residential Mill Rate Factor will also change from .250 to .4063. While the residential Mill Rate and Base Tax has decreased from 2016 rates, some residents will still experience a rise…