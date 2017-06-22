Martin wants case moved to B.C.

Jerry Martin may have his case moved to British Columbia where the alleged drug trafficker has moved after he was arrested and charged last November for the illegal operation of Martin Medical Services, a marijuana dispensary in Whitewood. Charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cannabis, possession of marijuana, possession of cannabis resin, possession of proceeds of crime, trafficking in the proceeds of crime, and laundering the proceeds of crime, Martin’s case was back before provincial court in Broadview on June 20 where local lawyer Gary Moore appeared on his behalf as an agent for his newly hired Nanaimo, B.C. lawyer, Albert…