Martin present at court appearance

Jerry Martin appeared back in Broadview provincial court June 7 — the first time since the day after being arrested seven months ago. Martin appeared before Judge Koski and asked for a two-week adjournment to give his new lawyer time to familiarize himself with the case. His request was approved and his case set aside until June 21 at 10 a.m. in Broadview. Last month, Martin’s British Columbia lawyer, Kirk Tousaw, who specializes in cannabis cases, removed himself from the case after having a difference of opinion with Martin. The case has been before the courts and adjourned more than…