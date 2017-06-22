A lot of change in 125 years

Canada’s having a birthday, Whitewood is having a birthday. Everyone is talking or thinking history — the days gone by. Well, I will admit I have been doing the same. You might say I have been wallowing in my old age but that’s not exactly true. While I have seen an awful lot of advancements, I am well aware there are people who have seen way more. But nonetheless, I am going to take a bit of a trip down memory lane in my business world. The first issue of The Herald came off the press the first week of…