Kids to receive fire safety resource

In the fall, school children will receive a new fire safety resource booklet that is more integrated with the Internet and mobile apps than in previous years. Whitewood Fire and Rescue is leading a community safety initiative to help youths make better decisions about fire prevention and safety. Each student will receive a copy of Fire Safety: Smart Choices for LIFE, an award-winning educational resource from Community Safety Net (CSN). This resource was used for several years in Whitewood but before the Internet and apps were as prevalent, said Fire Chief Bernard Brule. After a short break away from this…